Lost Creek, TX
508 Newhall Cv
Last updated November 13 2019 at 6:00 PM

508 Newhall Cv

508 Newhall Cove · No Longer Available
Location

508 Newhall Cove, Lost Creek, TX 78746

Amenities

garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
CALL Heather 512-578-9443! There are 6 bedrooms or 4 bedrooms with apartment and bonus room. This stunning home is set on almost 2 acres on a cul-de-sac and in a preserve area. Unique wall to wall glass windows with panoramic view over the pool and hill country, Home is set for entertaining with pool access from both living room areas and all visible from the kitchen. There are 4 large bedrooms upstairs including the grand master bath/bedroom. One full room downstairs with bath and closet and a full garage apartment that is connected to and open to the main house but has a seperate entrance. Pool and landscaping maintained and covered by owner. Excellent schools - Eanes ISD - most sought after school district in Texas - is ranked as the best public school in the state and 7th in the country. Private schools, St Stephens, St. Michaels and St Gabrielâs - are all minutes away. Centrally located - 15-20 minutes from Downtown, Zilker Park, Airport CALL Heather Fruge. 512-578-9443!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 Newhall Cv have any available units?
508 Newhall Cv doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lost Creek, TX.
Is 508 Newhall Cv currently offering any rent specials?
508 Newhall Cv is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 Newhall Cv pet-friendly?
No, 508 Newhall Cv is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lost Creek.
Does 508 Newhall Cv offer parking?
Yes, 508 Newhall Cv offers parking.
Does 508 Newhall Cv have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 Newhall Cv does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 Newhall Cv have a pool?
Yes, 508 Newhall Cv has a pool.
Does 508 Newhall Cv have accessible units?
No, 508 Newhall Cv does not have accessible units.
Does 508 Newhall Cv have units with dishwashers?
No, 508 Newhall Cv does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 508 Newhall Cv have units with air conditioning?
No, 508 Newhall Cv does not have units with air conditioning.
