508 Newhall Cv

Amenities

garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking pool garage

CALL Heather 512-578-9443! There are 6 bedrooms or 4 bedrooms with apartment and bonus room. This stunning home is set on almost 2 acres on a cul-de-sac and in a preserve area. Unique wall to wall glass windows with panoramic view over the pool and hill country, Home is set for entertaining with pool access from both living room areas and all visible from the kitchen. There are 4 large bedrooms upstairs including the grand master bath/bedroom. One full room downstairs with bath and closet and a full garage apartment that is connected to and open to the main house but has a seperate entrance. Pool and landscaping maintained and covered by owner. Excellent schools - Eanes ISD - most sought after school district in Texas - is ranked as the best public school in the state and 7th in the country. Private schools, St Stephens, St. Michaels and St Gabrielâs - are all minutes away. Centrally located - 15-20 minutes from Downtown, Zilker Park, Airport CALL Heather Fruge. 512-578-9443!!