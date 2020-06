Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Looking for a quiet little piece of heaven with privacy? This 2 bedroom 2 bath home has a beautiful lot, split bedrooms, original built-in cabinets in living, dining and kitchen. Additional room on back of home could be used as an additional bedroom, study or bonus room. Covered back porch with view of a pond is a great place to relax with your morning coffee. Carport with storage and extra storage at back of home.