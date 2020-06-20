137 Elm Street - 23

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Recently rehabbed 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartments are available now! Apartments come with new appliances, new faux wood flooring, new fixtures, and new hardware. These apartments are spacious with large rooms and walk-in closets. Contact us for more details!

Plum Creek is located in the heart of down town Lockhart, Texas. Enjoy the city to the fullest here at this community you can walk to just to about every where. This quite community offers an onsite laundry room and an open are to walk your pets or enjoy fresh air. We are offering amazing deals but specials will only last so long so please call today if you would like to get in on saving some extra cash.