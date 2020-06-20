All apartments in Lockhart
137 Elm Street - 23
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

137 Elm Street - 23

137 Elm Street · (512) 587-6636
Location

137 Elm Street, Lockhart, TX 78644

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 6

$850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 336 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Recently rehabbed 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartments are available now! Apartments come with new appliances, new faux wood flooring, new fixtures, and new hardware. These apartments are spacious with large rooms and walk-in closets. Contact us for more details!
Plum Creek is located in the heart of down town Lockhart, Texas. Enjoy the city to the fullest here at this community you can walk to just to about every where. This quite community offers an onsite laundry room and an open are to walk your pets or enjoy fresh air. We are offering amazing deals but specials will only last so long so please call today if you would like to get in on saving some extra cash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 Elm Street - 23 have any available units?
137 Elm Street - 23 has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 137 Elm Street - 23 have?
Some of 137 Elm Street - 23's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 Elm Street - 23 currently offering any rent specials?
137 Elm Street - 23 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 Elm Street - 23 pet-friendly?
Yes, 137 Elm Street - 23 is pet friendly.
Does 137 Elm Street - 23 offer parking?
Yes, 137 Elm Street - 23 does offer parking.
Does 137 Elm Street - 23 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 137 Elm Street - 23 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 Elm Street - 23 have a pool?
No, 137 Elm Street - 23 does not have a pool.
Does 137 Elm Street - 23 have accessible units?
No, 137 Elm Street - 23 does not have accessible units.
Does 137 Elm Street - 23 have units with dishwashers?
No, 137 Elm Street - 23 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 137 Elm Street - 23 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 137 Elm Street - 23 has units with air conditioning.
