Home
/
Lockhart, TX
/
1310 Hausman Drive - B
Last updated December 11 2019 at 6:04 PM

1310 Hausman Drive - B

1310 Hausman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1310 Hausman Drive, Lockhart, TX 78644

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Trendy 1 year old 3 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex! Open floor plan with stained concrete/vinyl floors (no carpet), granite kitchen counter tops, and full size washer/dryer connections. Pet friendly! Conveniently located near 130 Toll Road/Hwy 183 and to the City of Lockhart's famous barbecue eateries, grocery stores, and unique attractions. Available November 5th, 2019.
Spacious floor plan with stained concrete flooring, granite kitchen counter tops, stainless steel appliances (fridge included), and full size washer/dryer connections. Private fenced in yard. Pet friendly! Conveniently located near 130 Toll Road/Hwy 183 and to the City of Lockhart's famous barbecue eateries, grocery stores, and unique attractions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 Hausman Drive - B have any available units?
1310 Hausman Drive - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lockhart, TX.
What amenities does 1310 Hausman Drive - B have?
Some of 1310 Hausman Drive - B's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 Hausman Drive - B currently offering any rent specials?
1310 Hausman Drive - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 Hausman Drive - B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1310 Hausman Drive - B is pet friendly.
Does 1310 Hausman Drive - B offer parking?
No, 1310 Hausman Drive - B does not offer parking.
Does 1310 Hausman Drive - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1310 Hausman Drive - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 Hausman Drive - B have a pool?
No, 1310 Hausman Drive - B does not have a pool.
Does 1310 Hausman Drive - B have accessible units?
No, 1310 Hausman Drive - B does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 Hausman Drive - B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1310 Hausman Drive - B has units with dishwashers.
Does 1310 Hausman Drive - B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1310 Hausman Drive - B has units with air conditioning.

