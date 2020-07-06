1310 Hausman Drive - B

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Trendy 1 year old 3 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex! Open floor plan with stained concrete/vinyl floors (no carpet), granite kitchen counter tops, and full size washer/dryer connections. Pet friendly! Conveniently located near 130 Toll Road/Hwy 183 and to the City of Lockhart's famous barbecue eateries, grocery stores, and unique attractions. Available November 5th, 2019.

Spacious floor plan with stained concrete flooring, granite kitchen counter tops, stainless steel appliances (fridge included), and full size washer/dryer connections. Private fenced in yard. Pet friendly! Conveniently located near 130 Toll Road/Hwy 183 and to the City of Lockhart's famous barbecue eateries, grocery stores, and unique attractions.