1310 Hausman Drive - B

Amenities
Trendy 1 year old 3 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex! Open floor plan with stained concrete/vinyl floors (no carpet), granite kitchen counter tops, and full size washer/dryer connections. Pet friendly! Conveniently located near 130 Toll Road/Hwy 183 and to the City of Lockhart's famous barbecue eateries, grocery stores, and unique attractions. Available November 5th, 2019.
Spacious floor plan with stained concrete flooring, granite kitchen counter tops, stainless steel appliances (fridge included), and full size washer/dryer connections. Private fenced in yard. Pet friendly! Conveniently located near 130 Toll Road/Hwy 183 and to the City of Lockhart's famous barbecue eateries, grocery stores, and unique attractions.