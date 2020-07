Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse internet cafe 24hr gym game room parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access accessible elevator 24hr maintenance cc payments dog park e-payments green community media room playground

Imagine living in an oasis of tranquility surrounded by lush landscapes and serene parks. Orion McCord Apartments in Little Elm, TX is your destination to discover the luxurious lifestyle you’ve always desired. Stop imagining and start living!



The one, two, three and four-bedroom apartments offered by Orion McCord Park are posh and unique, exuding the traits of a mansion. Wrap yourself in the warm and comfortable ambiance of our exemplary homes and thoughtful amenities, such as our stainless-steel appliances, wood flooring, generous walk-in closets, and in select units, private patios and attached garages. Our pet-friendly community is more than ready to cater to the needs of your whole family, including your four-legged friend. We welcome you with an extensive array of exclusive amenities including a 150-foot resort-style pool, outdoor fireplace and grills, a 24/7 fitness center, splash park, clubroom with HDTV entertainment, and more, all at your fingertips.



