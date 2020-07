Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Barely lived in, three bedroom home, located in the desirable Paloma Creek community. This home features a spacious living area with a fireplace, granite kitchen with all stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom with a tub, separate shower & large walk-in closet, split from two other bedrooms. Utility room off of garage includes a washer & dryer. Smart Nest thermostat also included for use.