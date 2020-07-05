705 water garden Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Back to the Lake! You can view the lake from the huge back yard! Barely lived in Gorgeous home back to lake Lewisville and near highway 380. 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. great floor plan. Gourmet island kitchen boasts upgraded granite counters & backsplash, 42in cabinets, gas cooktop & eat-in area. Master suite features luxurious bath with his & hers sinks, garden tub with separate shower & walk-in closet. hard wood floor throughout. huge back yard with tree line back to the lake. community pool and walking trail and playground.cul de sac