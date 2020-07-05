6012 Oakmere Ln

Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Available 03/15/20 Brand New 5 Bedroom Home in Prosper ISD! - Property Id: 216666



This is a beautiful home in Celina, but with Prosper ISD schools! 5 Bedroom, 4 full bathrooms, 3 car garage, study, game room, media room, and formal dining in this 3800 sqft home with tons of upgrades! Grand curved staircase, vaulted ceilings throughout, granite countertops in the kitchen with a farmhouse style sink, and a massive butlers pantry. Wood plank tile floors installed throughout the downstairs. The house has a tankless water heater and a whole house water softener with a reverse osmosis setup for the kitchen sink and fridge connections. Your skin will never feel as smooth as taking a shower in the amazing walk in shower with his and hers rainfall shower heads. The master suite has a massive walk in closet, all four additional bedrooms also have walk in closets. Tons of smart home features; just add the smart home hub of your choice! The house is perfect for entertaining kids and guests alike with in wall speakers throughout. This is a must see!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/216666

Property Id 216666



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5519640)