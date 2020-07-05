All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:17 PM

6012 Oakmere Ln

6012 Oakmere Ln · No Longer Available
Location

6012 Oakmere Ln, Little Elm, TX 76227

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Available 03/15/20 Brand New 5 Bedroom Home in Prosper ISD! - Property Id: 216666

This is a beautiful home in Celina, but with Prosper ISD schools! 5 Bedroom, 4 full bathrooms, 3 car garage, study, game room, media room, and formal dining in this 3800 sqft home with tons of upgrades! Grand curved staircase, vaulted ceilings throughout, granite countertops in the kitchen with a farmhouse style sink, and a massive butlers pantry. Wood plank tile floors installed throughout the downstairs. The house has a tankless water heater and a whole house water softener with a reverse osmosis setup for the kitchen sink and fridge connections. Your skin will never feel as smooth as taking a shower in the amazing walk in shower with his and hers rainfall shower heads. The master suite has a massive walk in closet, all four additional bedrooms also have walk in closets. Tons of smart home features; just add the smart home hub of your choice! The house is perfect for entertaining kids and guests alike with in wall speakers throughout. This is a must see!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/216666
Property Id 216666

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5519640)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6012 Oakmere Ln have any available units?
6012 Oakmere Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 6012 Oakmere Ln have?
Some of 6012 Oakmere Ln's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6012 Oakmere Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6012 Oakmere Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6012 Oakmere Ln pet-friendly?
No, 6012 Oakmere Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 6012 Oakmere Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6012 Oakmere Ln offers parking.
Does 6012 Oakmere Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6012 Oakmere Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6012 Oakmere Ln have a pool?
No, 6012 Oakmere Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6012 Oakmere Ln have accessible units?
No, 6012 Oakmere Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6012 Oakmere Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6012 Oakmere Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 6012 Oakmere Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 6012 Oakmere Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

