Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
545 Northwood Drive
Last updated January 27 2020 at 11:27 PM

545 Northwood Drive

545 Northwood Dr · No Longer Available
Location

545 Northwood Dr, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable 1 story home Near Lake Lewisville on an oversized lot! Built in 2017, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has an open floor plan, study with French doors, split bedrooms for privacy, engineered hardwood in common areas. Living area has cast stone fireplace and flows into kitchen. Your gourmet kitchen features extensive granite counters, SS appliances, island with custom lighting above, attached nook. Private master retreat has in suite bath with dual sinks, granite counter, garden tub, separate shower, walk in closet. Front porch & large covered patio in backyard, plus the garage is finished with Epoxy flooring. With an abundance of natural light throughout, your new home is waiting for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 545 Northwood Drive have any available units?
545 Northwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 545 Northwood Drive have?
Some of 545 Northwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 545 Northwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
545 Northwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 545 Northwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 545 Northwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 545 Northwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 545 Northwood Drive offers parking.
Does 545 Northwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 545 Northwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 545 Northwood Drive have a pool?
No, 545 Northwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 545 Northwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 545 Northwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 545 Northwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 545 Northwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 545 Northwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 545 Northwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

