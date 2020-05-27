545 Northwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable 1 story home Near Lake Lewisville on an oversized lot! Built in 2017, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has an open floor plan, study with French doors, split bedrooms for privacy, engineered hardwood in common areas. Living area has cast stone fireplace and flows into kitchen. Your gourmet kitchen features extensive granite counters, SS appliances, island with custom lighting above, attached nook. Private master retreat has in suite bath with dual sinks, granite counter, garden tub, separate shower, walk in closet. Front porch & large covered patio in backyard, plus the garage is finished with Epoxy flooring. With an abundance of natural light throughout, your new home is waiting for you!