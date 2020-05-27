All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 520 Fossil Creek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
520 Fossil Creek
Last updated April 8 2019 at 1:28 AM

520 Fossil Creek

520 Fossil Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

520 Fossil Creek Dr, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
Build in 2018 by Beazer home,highly desirable area.Open spacious floor plan.Family room with gorgeous view and cast stone fireplace.Upgraded walnut ceramic floor looks like hardwood in foyer,kitchen,nook,laundry areas.Granite countertops in gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar and gas stove.Upgraded 42' espresso cabinets in kitchen & both bathrooms.SS appliances.Gorgeous master BR with bay window.Master bath with dual vanities,separate shower,garden tub & glass wall.WIC.Window blinds.Rounded corners.Security pre wired.Radiant barrier roof.Energy Star Certified for lower energy bills.LED recessed lighting.4 community pools,playground,rec. facilities.16 SEER AC.Covered patio. Washer & dryer are available.Don't miss

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 Fossil Creek have any available units?
520 Fossil Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 520 Fossil Creek have?
Some of 520 Fossil Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 Fossil Creek currently offering any rent specials?
520 Fossil Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Fossil Creek pet-friendly?
No, 520 Fossil Creek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 520 Fossil Creek offer parking?
Yes, 520 Fossil Creek offers parking.
Does 520 Fossil Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 520 Fossil Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Fossil Creek have a pool?
Yes, 520 Fossil Creek has a pool.
Does 520 Fossil Creek have accessible units?
No, 520 Fossil Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Fossil Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 Fossil Creek has units with dishwashers.
Does 520 Fossil Creek have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 520 Fossil Creek has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068
Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District