520 Fossil Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage new construction

Build in 2018 by Beazer home,highly desirable area.Open spacious floor plan.Family room with gorgeous view and cast stone fireplace.Upgraded walnut ceramic floor looks like hardwood in foyer,kitchen,nook,laundry areas.Granite countertops in gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar and gas stove.Upgraded 42' espresso cabinets in kitchen & both bathrooms.SS appliances.Gorgeous master BR with bay window.Master bath with dual vanities,separate shower,garden tub & glass wall.WIC.Window blinds.Rounded corners.Security pre wired.Radiant barrier roof.Energy Star Certified for lower energy bills.LED recessed lighting.4 community pools,playground,rec. facilities.16 SEER AC.Covered patio. Washer & dryer are available.Don't miss