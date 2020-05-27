All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 5121 Ember Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
5121 Ember Place
Last updated July 20 2019 at 6:45 AM

5121 Ember Place

5121 Ember Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5121 Ember Pl, Little Elm, TX 76227

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Fabulous brand new one story house built by MHI Plantation Homes! This is perfect for entertaining family! It include a media room, Texas sized patio, with outdoor kitchen. The study is next to the entry door. The media room with pre-wiring for a Home Theater and office complete with French doors. Large family room with a fireplace or retreat to the beautiful master and enjoy the large bowed window that adds space for a sitting area. This home is ready to move in.
Tenant and Tenant's agent to verify school & all measurements.
Listing agent is a relative of the owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5121 Ember Place have any available units?
5121 Ember Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 5121 Ember Place have?
Some of 5121 Ember Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5121 Ember Place currently offering any rent specials?
5121 Ember Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5121 Ember Place pet-friendly?
No, 5121 Ember Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 5121 Ember Place offer parking?
Yes, 5121 Ember Place offers parking.
Does 5121 Ember Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5121 Ember Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5121 Ember Place have a pool?
No, 5121 Ember Place does not have a pool.
Does 5121 Ember Place have accessible units?
No, 5121 Ember Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5121 Ember Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5121 Ember Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 5121 Ember Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 5121 Ember Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068
Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District