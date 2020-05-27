5121 Ember Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage media room

Fabulous brand new one story house built by MHI Plantation Homes! This is perfect for entertaining family! It include a media room, Texas sized patio, with outdoor kitchen. The study is next to the entry door. The media room with pre-wiring for a Home Theater and office complete with French doors. Large family room with a fireplace or retreat to the beautiful master and enjoy the large bowed window that adds space for a sitting area. This home is ready to move in.

Tenant and Tenant's agent to verify school & all measurements.

Listing agent is a relative of the owner.