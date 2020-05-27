5104 Pavilion Way

Amenities
Lifestyle Community of Union Park presents 30-acre Central Park, Food Truck Park, Bark Dog Park and more! This immaculate one-story features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, a study, and a media room is perfect for entertaining! You will be amazed by the 12-foot ceilings grand entrance and the gorgeous study, giving you a private place to work from home or complete your studies. The eat-in kitchen has a large island with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The family room is an open concept providing a perfect gathering place for family and friends. The master suite has his-and-her vanities, a garden tub, and an oversized walk-in shower. It comes ready with a washer, dryer, and refrigerator.