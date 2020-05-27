5104 Pavilion Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage media room

Lifestyle Community of Union Park presents 30-acre Central Park, Food Truck Park, Bark Dog Park and more! This immaculate one-story features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, a study, and a media room is perfect for entertaining! You will be amazed by the 12-foot ceilings grand entrance and the gorgeous study, giving you a private place to work from home or complete your studies. The eat-in kitchen has a large island with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The family room is an open concept providing a perfect gathering place for family and friends. The master suite has his-and-her vanities, a garden tub, and an oversized walk-in shower. It comes ready with a washer, dryer, and refrigerator.