Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Cute one story home in a nice mature community. This bright and open floor plan offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, and also has a built in computer niche, the family room is open to the kitchen and features a brick fireplace. Beautiful laminate floor in family room. Big master bedroom has a garden tub and walk in closet. There is NO HOA, which is extremely rare to find. Roof is less than 3 years old. Credit at least 580, monthly income at least 3 times the rent.