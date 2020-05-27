All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 437 Windridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
437 Windridge Drive
Last updated July 21 2019 at 2:37 AM

437 Windridge Drive

437 Windridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

437 Windridge Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You can enjoy the great outdoor at the trails by the lake that lead to Little Elm Park with sandy beach, and the easy access to shops and restaurants on 423 and Eldorado. Easy access to lewisville, Denton, Frisco, and Plano. This home is well-maintained, with great floor plan. Backyard patio is covered, perfect for entertaining or just hanging out. Spacious split bedrooms with attached 2-car garage! A lovely place to call home! Photos from the past for your reference. Home will be made ready for move-in on August 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 437 Windridge Drive have any available units?
437 Windridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 437 Windridge Drive have?
Some of 437 Windridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 437 Windridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
437 Windridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 437 Windridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 437 Windridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 437 Windridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 437 Windridge Drive offers parking.
Does 437 Windridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 437 Windridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 437 Windridge Drive have a pool?
No, 437 Windridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 437 Windridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 437 Windridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 437 Windridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 437 Windridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 437 Windridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 437 Windridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068
Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District