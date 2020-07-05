433 Bow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious west facing corner lot home. This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home was built in 2016 with a great layout and very nice finishes. The master bedroom boasts a large bath including dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. The kitchen has an eat in area along with a breakfast bar built into the island. The living area has 5.1 surround sound wiring, room for office space, and leads to the covered patio. With additional items such as a mudroom off of the garage, and split secondary bedrooms this home is a MUST SEE!

Landlord pays HOA, and the home comes with Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer.