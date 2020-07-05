All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 433 Bow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
433 Bow Drive
Last updated July 19 2019 at 3:17 AM

433 Bow Drive

433 Bow Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

433 Bow Dr, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious west facing corner lot home. This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home was built in 2016 with a great layout and very nice finishes. The master bedroom boasts a large bath including dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. The kitchen has an eat in area along with a breakfast bar built into the island. The living area has 5.1 surround sound wiring, room for office space, and leads to the covered patio. With additional items such as a mudroom off of the garage, and split secondary bedrooms this home is a MUST SEE!
Landlord pays HOA, and the home comes with Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 433 Bow Drive have any available units?
433 Bow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 433 Bow Drive have?
Some of 433 Bow Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 433 Bow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
433 Bow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 Bow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 433 Bow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 433 Bow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 433 Bow Drive offers parking.
Does 433 Bow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 433 Bow Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 Bow Drive have a pool?
No, 433 Bow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 433 Bow Drive have accessible units?
No, 433 Bow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 433 Bow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 433 Bow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 433 Bow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 433 Bow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068
Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District