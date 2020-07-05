429 Sandy Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

APPROVED APPLICATION -FABULOUS LITTLE ELM SINGLE STORY ~CARPET FREE~ 3-2-2 READY FOR A IMMEDIATE LEASE!~Well established Neighborhood close to Lake,Schools,Shops & Restaurants~Spacious open Living with new engineered wood floors & tiled wet areas*Lrg Chef's Kitchen with front Bay Window,stained cabinets with knobs,side wrap around Breakfast Bar,smooth top elec Range,B-I Microwave,Dishwasher & nice sized Pantry opens to tiled Dining with above accent lighting*Split Bedroom arrangement with lrg private Owner's Retreat,Garden Tub,over sized Shower,dual vanities & W-I closet*Storm Doors,Neutral paint throughout & 6 foot fence with rear brick privacy wall*Easy access to major HWYS*No Pets,Smoking or Section 8 please