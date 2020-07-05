All apartments in Little Elm
429 Sandy Lane

429 Sandy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

429 Sandy Lane, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
APPROVED APPLICATION -FABULOUS LITTLE ELM SINGLE STORY ~CARPET FREE~ 3-2-2 READY FOR A IMMEDIATE LEASE!~Well established Neighborhood close to Lake,Schools,Shops & Restaurants~Spacious open Living with new engineered wood floors & tiled wet areas*Lrg Chef's Kitchen with front Bay Window,stained cabinets with knobs,side wrap around Breakfast Bar,smooth top elec Range,B-I Microwave,Dishwasher & nice sized Pantry opens to tiled Dining with above accent lighting*Split Bedroom arrangement with lrg private Owner's Retreat,Garden Tub,over sized Shower,dual vanities & W-I closet*Storm Doors,Neutral paint throughout & 6 foot fence with rear brick privacy wall*Easy access to major HWYS*No Pets,Smoking or Section 8 please

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 Sandy Lane have any available units?
429 Sandy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 429 Sandy Lane have?
Some of 429 Sandy Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 Sandy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
429 Sandy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 Sandy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 429 Sandy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 429 Sandy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 429 Sandy Lane offers parking.
Does 429 Sandy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 429 Sandy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 Sandy Lane have a pool?
No, 429 Sandy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 429 Sandy Lane have accessible units?
No, 429 Sandy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 429 Sandy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 429 Sandy Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 429 Sandy Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 429 Sandy Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

