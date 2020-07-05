420 Windward Dr

Amenities
Move-in before April 10, 2020 and receive $500 off your first month's rent. Beautiful large open concept home in Little Elm and Exemplary Frisco Schools. 4 bed, 3.5 bath and study. This 3400sf home is complete with SS appliances, lots of granite countertops and cabinet space, includes refrigerator and washer/dryer. Master downstairs with large walk-in closets. Three bedrooms up with media and great room.
Walking distance to hike and bike trails with community access to McCord Park. Close to shopping, restaurants and Lake Lewisville.
Frisco ISD!
* No smoking
* Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying. $55
Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* $125 lease origination fee
* Security Deposit: 2595.00 (100% refundable provided acceptable condition)
* $350 pet fee ($500 pet fee for 2 pets) (non-refundable). Pets up to the discretion of management company. All pets,
animals and applicants over 18 MUST be registered on
keyrenternorthdallas,com/pets
* Contact Us - 972-752-2345 / david@keyrenternorthdallas.com
* Refrigerator and washer/dryer included in rent. Any service is the responsibility of the tenants.
* Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but
not guaranteed and are subject to change.
www.KeyrenterNorthDallas.com
