Little Elm, TX
420 Windward Dr
Last updated March 21 2020 at 5:24 PM

420 Windward Dr

420 Windward Dr · No Longer Available
Location

420 Windward Dr, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Move-in before April 10, 2020 and receive $500 off your first month's rent. Beautiful large open concept home in Little Elm and Exemplary Frisco Schools. 4 bed, 3.5 bath and study. This 3400sf home is complete with SS appliances, lots of granite countertops and cabinet space, includes refrigerator and washer/dryer. Master downstairs with large walk-in closets. Three bedrooms up with media and great room.
Walking distance to hike and bike trails with community access to McCord Park. Close to shopping, restaurants and Lake Lewisville.
Frisco ISD!

* No smoking
* Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying. $55
Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* $125 lease origination fee
* Security Deposit: 2595.00 (100% refundable provided acceptable condition)
* $350 pet fee ($500 pet fee for 2 pets) (non-refundable). Pets up to the discretion of management company. All pets,
animals and applicants over 18 MUST be registered on
keyrenternorthdallas,com/pets
* Contact Us - 972-752-2345 / david@keyrenternorthdallas.com
* Refrigerator and washer/dryer included in rent. Any service is the responsibility of the tenants.

* Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but
not guaranteed and are subject to change.
www.KeyrenterNorthDallas.com

Amenities: Alarm System, Cable Ready, Dining Room, Fenced Yard (Full), Garage Opener, Granite Countertops, High/Vaulted Ceilings, HOA Community, Hot Tub, Jacuzzi/Whirlpool, Laundry On-site, Living Room, Office/Den, Stainless Appliances, Tile Floor, Walk-in Closet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Windward Dr have any available units?
420 Windward Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 420 Windward Dr have?
Some of 420 Windward Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Windward Dr currently offering any rent specials?
420 Windward Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Windward Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 Windward Dr is pet friendly.
Does 420 Windward Dr offer parking?
Yes, 420 Windward Dr offers parking.
Does 420 Windward Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 420 Windward Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Windward Dr have a pool?
Yes, 420 Windward Dr has a pool.
Does 420 Windward Dr have accessible units?
No, 420 Windward Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Windward Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 Windward Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 420 Windward Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 Windward Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

