420 Windward Dr

Move-in before April 10, 2020 and receive $500 off your first month's rent. Beautiful large open concept home in Little Elm and Exemplary Frisco Schools. 4 bed, 3.5 bath and study. This 3400sf home is complete with SS appliances, lots of granite countertops and cabinet space, includes refrigerator and washer/dryer. Master downstairs with large walk-in closets. Three bedrooms up with media and great room.

Walking distance to hike and bike trails with community access to McCord Park. Close to shopping, restaurants and Lake Lewisville.

Frisco ISD!



* No smoking

* Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying. $55

Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

* $125 lease origination fee

* Security Deposit: 2595.00 (100% refundable provided acceptable condition)

* $350 pet fee ($500 pet fee for 2 pets) (non-refundable). Pets up to the discretion of management company. All pets,

animals and applicants over 18 MUST be registered on

keyrenternorthdallas,com/pets

* Contact Us - 972-752-2345 / david@keyrenternorthdallas.com

* Refrigerator and washer/dryer included in rent. Any service is the responsibility of the tenants.



* Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but

not guaranteed and are subject to change.

www.KeyrenterNorthDallas.com



