Charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bath duplex for rent. Great layout with backyard and covered patio for your enjoyment. Kitchen is open to the dining room with refrigerator and large living room. The garage has additional storage. Property has been recently painted and carpet has been changed. Neighborhood has a playground. Great location! Refrigerator included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 367 Castleridge Drive have any available units?
367 Castleridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 367 Castleridge Drive have?
Some of 367 Castleridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 367 Castleridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
367 Castleridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.