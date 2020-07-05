367 Castleridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities playground garage

Charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bath duplex for rent. Great layout with backyard and covered patio for your enjoyment. Kitchen is open to the dining room with refrigerator and large living room. The garage has additional storage. Property has been recently painted and carpet has been changed.

Neighborhood has a playground. Great location! Refrigerator included.