Little Elm, TX
367 Castleridge Drive
Last updated April 5 2019 at 1:57 AM

367 Castleridge Drive

367 Castleridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

367 Castleridge Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
garage
Charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bath duplex for rent. Great layout with backyard and covered patio for your enjoyment. Kitchen is open to the dining room with refrigerator and large living room. The garage has additional storage. Property has been recently painted and carpet has been changed.
Neighborhood has a playground. Great location! Refrigerator included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 367 Castleridge Drive have any available units?
367 Castleridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 367 Castleridge Drive have?
Some of 367 Castleridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 367 Castleridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
367 Castleridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 367 Castleridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 367 Castleridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 367 Castleridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 367 Castleridge Drive offers parking.
Does 367 Castleridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 367 Castleridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 367 Castleridge Drive have a pool?
No, 367 Castleridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 367 Castleridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 367 Castleridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 367 Castleridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 367 Castleridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 367 Castleridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 367 Castleridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

