Little Elm, TX
3461 Hunter Lane
Last updated August 7 2019 at 6:43 PM

3461 Hunter Lane

3461 Hunter Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3461 Hunter Ln, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
There is room for everyone in this 5 bedroom, 4 bath home in Sunset Pointe! The layout of this home provides a great utilization of space and flexible living options with a guest bedroom, full bath, and the master bedroom on the main floor. The open concept makes entertaining a delight. The kitchen has everything to make a chef happy and opens to the living room equipped with flat screen wiring and a beautiful stone fireplace. There is also a separate office which makes it convenient to work from home. Upstairs are three great bedrooms, two full baths, and a large game room. One of the upstairs bedrooms is like another master, it is very large and has an en suite bath. Zoned in the highly acclaimed Frisco ISD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3461 Hunter Lane have any available units?
3461 Hunter Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 3461 Hunter Lane have?
Some of 3461 Hunter Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3461 Hunter Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3461 Hunter Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3461 Hunter Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3461 Hunter Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 3461 Hunter Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3461 Hunter Lane offers parking.
Does 3461 Hunter Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3461 Hunter Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3461 Hunter Lane have a pool?
No, 3461 Hunter Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3461 Hunter Lane have accessible units?
No, 3461 Hunter Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3461 Hunter Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3461 Hunter Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3461 Hunter Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3461 Hunter Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

