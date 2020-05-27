3461 Hunter Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

There is room for everyone in this 5 bedroom, 4 bath home in Sunset Pointe! The layout of this home provides a great utilization of space and flexible living options with a guest bedroom, full bath, and the master bedroom on the main floor. The open concept makes entertaining a delight. The kitchen has everything to make a chef happy and opens to the living room equipped with flat screen wiring and a beautiful stone fireplace. There is also a separate office which makes it convenient to work from home. Upstairs are three great bedrooms, two full baths, and a large game room. One of the upstairs bedrooms is like another master, it is very large and has an en suite bath. Zoned in the highly acclaimed Frisco ISD!