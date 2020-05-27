All apartments in Little Elm
3429 Daylight Drive
Last updated July 3 2019 at 5:25 AM

3429 Daylight Drive

3429 Daylight Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3429 Daylight Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 bed, 2 bath home featuring neutral tones ideal for any décor, engineered hardwoods, recessed lighting throughout & Stone fireplace. Abundance of natural light & open floor plan creates a pleasant flow throughout the home. Kitchen features granite countertops and SS appliances. The master suite includes ensuite bathroom with garden tub, sep shower, dual sinks, & walk-in closet. Covered patio overlooks the lushly landscaped private fenced backyard. Sidewalk and driveway entrance. Near Lake Lewisville, parks & entertainment with easy access to E University Dr and Dallas N Tollway. Frisco ISD! Refrigerator and washer & dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3429 Daylight Drive have any available units?
3429 Daylight Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 3429 Daylight Drive have?
Some of 3429 Daylight Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3429 Daylight Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3429 Daylight Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3429 Daylight Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3429 Daylight Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 3429 Daylight Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3429 Daylight Drive offers parking.
Does 3429 Daylight Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3429 Daylight Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3429 Daylight Drive have a pool?
No, 3429 Daylight Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3429 Daylight Drive have accessible units?
No, 3429 Daylight Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3429 Daylight Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3429 Daylight Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3429 Daylight Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3429 Daylight Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

