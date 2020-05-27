3429 Daylight Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 bed, 2 bath home featuring neutral tones ideal for any décor, engineered hardwoods, recessed lighting throughout & Stone fireplace. Abundance of natural light & open floor plan creates a pleasant flow throughout the home. Kitchen features granite countertops and SS appliances. The master suite includes ensuite bathroom with garden tub, sep shower, dual sinks, & walk-in closet. Covered patio overlooks the lushly landscaped private fenced backyard. Sidewalk and driveway entrance. Near Lake Lewisville, parks & entertainment with easy access to E University Dr and Dallas N Tollway. Frisco ISD! Refrigerator and washer & dryer included.