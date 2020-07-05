3405 Daylight Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking walk in closets pool basketball court

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking pool bbq/grill

This home is nestled in well planned community of Sunset Point with FRISCO ISD-15yrs of exemplary status! Open floor plan with kitchen opening to dining & living. Find a perfect nook with built-in butler’s pantry or desk off kitchen for multipurpose use. Large granite counters with great storage is a plus. Beautiful stone fireplace. Oversized private master suite at back of home, with large walk in closet. Covered back porch and large back yard. Sunset Pointe offers gorgeous lagoon-style pools with easy beach entrances, picnic area with BBQ grills, basketball, soccer, fields and beautiful walking and bike trails. Landlord will handle Yard and Pest Control with $50 per month fee on top of Base Rent(Negotiable)