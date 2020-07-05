All apartments in Little Elm
Little Elm, TX
3405 Daylight Drive
Last updated July 1 2019 at 10:00 AM

3405 Daylight Drive

3405 Daylight Drive · No Longer Available
Little Elm
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Accessible Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

3405 Daylight Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
This home is nestled in well planned community of Sunset Point with FRISCO ISD-15yrs of exemplary status! Open floor plan with kitchen opening to dining & living. Find a perfect nook with built-in butler’s pantry or desk off kitchen for multipurpose use. Large granite counters with great storage is a plus. Beautiful stone fireplace. Oversized private master suite at back of home, with large walk in closet. Covered back porch and large back yard. Sunset Pointe offers gorgeous lagoon-style pools with easy beach entrances, picnic area with BBQ grills, basketball, soccer, fields and beautiful walking and bike trails. Landlord will handle Yard and Pest Control with $50 per month fee on top of Base Rent(Negotiable)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3405 Daylight Drive have any available units?
3405 Daylight Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 3405 Daylight Drive have?
Some of 3405 Daylight Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3405 Daylight Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3405 Daylight Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3405 Daylight Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3405 Daylight Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 3405 Daylight Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3405 Daylight Drive offers parking.
Does 3405 Daylight Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3405 Daylight Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3405 Daylight Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3405 Daylight Drive has a pool.
Does 3405 Daylight Drive have accessible units?
No, 3405 Daylight Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3405 Daylight Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3405 Daylight Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3405 Daylight Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3405 Daylight Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

