3300 Canyon Lake Drive.

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities media room

Former 1.5 story David Weekley model home boasts a spacious open floorplan with model house upgrades.The updated kitchen is filled with stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops,while the light and bright main living area features gorgeous custom built-ins.Study. The large first floor master suite includes dual sinks,jetted tub & a walk-in closet,large second floor media room offers the perfect place to unwind and watch a movie! Covered front and back porches across the street from Robertson Elementary and one block from four amenity centers. Apply online dallasmetroplexhomes.com

