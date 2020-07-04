All apartments in Little Elm
3300 Canyon Lake Drive.
Little Elm, TX
3300 Canyon Lake Drive
3300 Canyon Lake Drive

3300 Canyon Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Little Elm
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Accessible Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

3300 Canyon Lake Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
Former 1.5 story David Weekley model home boasts a spacious open floorplan with model house upgrades.The updated kitchen is filled with stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops,while the light and bright main living area features gorgeous custom built-ins.Study. The large first floor master suite includes dual sinks,jetted tub & a walk-in closet,large second floor media room offers the perfect place to unwind and watch a movie! Covered front and back porches across the street from Robertson Elementary and one block from four amenity centers. Apply online dallasmetroplexhomes.com
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3300 Canyon Lake Drive have any available units?
3300 Canyon Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 3300 Canyon Lake Drive have?
Some of 3300 Canyon Lake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3300 Canyon Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3300 Canyon Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 Canyon Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3300 Canyon Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 3300 Canyon Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 3300 Canyon Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3300 Canyon Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3300 Canyon Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 Canyon Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 3300 Canyon Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3300 Canyon Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 3300 Canyon Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 Canyon Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3300 Canyon Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3300 Canyon Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3300 Canyon Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

