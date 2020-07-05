All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated November 13 2019 at 3:31 AM

3212 Serenity Drive

3212 Serenity Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3212 Serenity Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Immaculate home in Sunset Pointe is awaiting your arrival! The grand entry includes a mudroom and beautiful wood floors. Gourmet kitchen includes a huge island, stainless appliances, large gas cooktop, marble backsplash, granite counter tops, breakfast area, and opens to the living room with a stone fireplace that abounds from ceiling to floor. Granite in all bathrooms! The master suite has a sitting area, double vanities, separate shower and a large walk in closet. Upstairs, find a huge bonus room and playroom. The backyard has an extended patio with pergola and an outdoor kitchen for endless entertainment. Three car garage with custom storage.

This home is a must see! Make your appointment today.Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3212 Serenity Drive have any available units?
3212 Serenity Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 3212 Serenity Drive have?
Some of 3212 Serenity Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3212 Serenity Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3212 Serenity Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3212 Serenity Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3212 Serenity Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3212 Serenity Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3212 Serenity Drive offers parking.
Does 3212 Serenity Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3212 Serenity Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3212 Serenity Drive have a pool?
No, 3212 Serenity Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3212 Serenity Drive have accessible units?
No, 3212 Serenity Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3212 Serenity Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3212 Serenity Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3212 Serenity Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3212 Serenity Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

