3200 Paradise Lane

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage pool fireplace game room

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

Spacious home in a quiet and safe neighborhood with quick access to DNT and short commute to Frisco, Plano and McKinney. Walking distance to a Frisco ISD Elementary and assigned to an Exemplary Frisco ISD Middle. Privacy and quietness on an end of a cul-de-sac lot and a green belt on the back yard. High ceilings, spacious master suite and lots of rooms for entertainment, game room, media room, large office, study and bonus meditation rooms. Freshly painted interior, new carpets, new roof and oversized kitchen with knotty alder wood cabinets and a large granite top island. With lots of storage, a 3-car garage and enough back yard for your private pool, this is definitely the smart investment you are looking for!