3200 Paradise Lane
3200 Paradise Lane

3200 Paradise Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3200 Paradise Ln, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Spacious home in a quiet and safe neighborhood with quick access to DNT and short commute to Frisco, Plano and McKinney. Walking distance to a Frisco ISD Elementary and assigned to an Exemplary Frisco ISD Middle. Privacy and quietness on an end of a cul-de-sac lot and a green belt on the back yard. High ceilings, spacious master suite and lots of rooms for entertainment, game room, media room, large office, study and bonus meditation rooms. Freshly painted interior, new carpets, new roof and oversized kitchen with knotty alder wood cabinets and a large granite top island. With lots of storage, a 3-car garage and enough back yard for your private pool, this is definitely the smart investment you are looking for!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3200 Paradise Lane have any available units?
3200 Paradise Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 3200 Paradise Lane have?
Some of 3200 Paradise Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3200 Paradise Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3200 Paradise Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3200 Paradise Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3200 Paradise Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 3200 Paradise Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3200 Paradise Lane offers parking.
Does 3200 Paradise Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3200 Paradise Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3200 Paradise Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3200 Paradise Lane has a pool.
Does 3200 Paradise Lane have accessible units?
No, 3200 Paradise Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3200 Paradise Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3200 Paradise Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3200 Paradise Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3200 Paradise Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

