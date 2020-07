Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Completely remodeled and updated home with 3 Car Garage, 3 Bedrooms PLUS Study, on HUGE cul de sac lot. NEW floors, NEW Carpet, NEW soft grey interior paint, Granite in kitchen with GE Profile SS appliances. Open and spacious floor plan. Beautiful pergola in backyard. MUST see pics! GREAT HOA neighborhood and amenities withn pools, parks, etc... FRISCO SCHOOLS!!! PRIME location with retail and restaurants around the corner. Easy access to the Dallas Tollway.