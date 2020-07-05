3112 Nighthawk Lane

Amenities

dishwasher walk in closets fireplace microwave carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Frisco ISD! Charming One story home w 4 beds + Office. Open & Inviting floor plan w lots of natural light. Newly installed waterproof Vinyl floors, carpet & fresh coat of paint. Family room offers a cozy fireplace & lots of light w the rear wall of stacked windows to the ceiling. The open kitchen features a breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, island & Corian counters. A cute butler's pantry or dry bar opens to walkway for serving guests easily in any direction. The master bath offers a separate tub & shower, oil rubbed bronze fixtures, split vanities & a nice walk-in closet. Close to several amenities, retail & shopping. Extremely well taken care of home perfect for a family. Refrigerator included.