Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace game room carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beauty Home in heart of Little Elm with 5 bedrooms and 4 full baths 5 min walking to Lakeview elementary school. Fully updated with new paint, carpet, and water proof flooring! The master bedroom split with guest bedroom downstairs, and 3 bedrooms with a huge game room upstairs. The house is in Conner lots with large green area to enjoy. Come and see the amazing house to call home!