3100 Lakemont Drive

Custom 6 bedroom home in Frisco ISD on an oversized corner lot! Home features an open concept floorplan, soaring ceilings, a tankless water heater, energy efficient windows, radiant barrier, and a 3 car garage. Kitchen features stainless appliances and granite counters. Downstairs master suite features lots of natural light, a huge closet and an attached bathroom with separate jacuzzi tub and shower. Upstairs features a media room, game room, and additional bedrooms, two with attached bathrooms. Huge backyard features a covered patio and lots of space to entertain. Just minutes from DNT and walking distance to highly rated schools. Near lots of new dining, shopping, and entertainment. A must see!