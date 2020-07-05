All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated October 11 2019 at 12:05 AM

3100 Lakemont Drive

3100 Lakemont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3100 Lakemont Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Custom 6 bedroom home in Frisco ISD on an oversized corner lot! Home features an open concept floorplan, soaring ceilings, a tankless water heater, energy efficient windows, radiant barrier, and a 3 car garage. Kitchen features stainless appliances and granite counters. Downstairs master suite features lots of natural light, a huge closet and an attached bathroom with separate jacuzzi tub and shower. Upstairs features a media room, game room, and additional bedrooms, two with attached bathrooms. Huge backyard features a covered patio and lots of space to entertain. Just minutes from DNT and walking distance to highly rated schools. Near lots of new dining, shopping, and entertainment. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3100 Lakemont Drive have any available units?
3100 Lakemont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 3100 Lakemont Drive have?
Some of 3100 Lakemont Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3100 Lakemont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3100 Lakemont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 Lakemont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3100 Lakemont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 3100 Lakemont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3100 Lakemont Drive offers parking.
Does 3100 Lakemont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3100 Lakemont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 Lakemont Drive have a pool?
No, 3100 Lakemont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3100 Lakemont Drive have accessible units?
No, 3100 Lakemont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 Lakemont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3100 Lakemont Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3100 Lakemont Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3100 Lakemont Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

