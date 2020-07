Amenities

Sunset Pointe remodel in Little Elm! This home has been updated with all new flooring, granite and paint throughout. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, including the fridge, an under mount sink, and is open to the living area. Pretty wood laminate stretches most of the home along with new carpet in the bedrooms. Baths have been freshened up with granite counters as well. The spacious yard is perfect for playing catch or slip-n-slide this summer!