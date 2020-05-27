All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 3045 Morning Star Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
3045 Morning Star Dr
Last updated July 26 2019 at 7:35 AM

3045 Morning Star Dr

3045 Morning Star Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3045 Morning Star Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous property in great location! Beautifully landscaped and tons of curb appeal, this property has it all. A stunning formal dining space and study welcomes you into the home. Kitchen boasts granite counter-tops, island with storage, and cherry wood cabinets accented by black appliances. Breakfast nook overlooks large living room with gorgeous floor to ceiling stone fireplace. Bonus living space nestled between secondary bedrooms. Private master suite includes walk in closets, double sinks and garden tub. Covered back porch with extended stone patio, perfect for entertaining. **Pets case by case. 250.00 pet deposit and 100.00 non refundable pet processing fee per pet. **200.00 lease coordination fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3045 Morning Star Dr have any available units?
3045 Morning Star Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 3045 Morning Star Dr have?
Some of 3045 Morning Star Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3045 Morning Star Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3045 Morning Star Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3045 Morning Star Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3045 Morning Star Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3045 Morning Star Dr offer parking?
No, 3045 Morning Star Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3045 Morning Star Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3045 Morning Star Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3045 Morning Star Dr have a pool?
No, 3045 Morning Star Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3045 Morning Star Dr have accessible units?
No, 3045 Morning Star Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3045 Morning Star Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3045 Morning Star Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3045 Morning Star Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3045 Morning Star Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068
Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District