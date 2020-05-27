3045 Morning Star Dr

Amenities

Gorgeous property in great location! Beautifully landscaped and tons of curb appeal, this property has it all. A stunning formal dining space and study welcomes you into the home. Kitchen boasts granite counter-tops, island with storage, and cherry wood cabinets accented by black appliances. Breakfast nook overlooks large living room with gorgeous floor to ceiling stone fireplace. Bonus living space nestled between secondary bedrooms. Private master suite includes walk in closets, double sinks and garden tub. Covered back porch with extended stone patio, perfect for entertaining. **Pets case by case. 250.00 pet deposit and 100.00 non refundable pet processing fee per pet. **200.00 lease coordination fee.