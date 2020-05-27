All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated September 30 2019 at 10:54 AM

3033 Bigleaf Drive

3033 Bigleaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3033 Bigleaf Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Frisco top rated schools. Spacious 1 story brick house in good neighborhood. Open floor plan. Split bedrooms. Great home built by Highland with terrific updates! Updated fans and lights. Window seats in breakfast and bedrooms add appeal. Large kitchen has gas cooktop, island and breakfast bar open to the family room complete with a fireplace. Great storage with floored attic, roomy master closet and two linen closets. Pretty landscaping and big patio. Small dogs permitted, no other pets allowed. Water has not been connected, do not use bathrooms.
[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing] Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3033 Bigleaf Drive have any available units?
3033 Bigleaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 3033 Bigleaf Drive have?
Some of 3033 Bigleaf Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3033 Bigleaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3033 Bigleaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3033 Bigleaf Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3033 Bigleaf Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3033 Bigleaf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3033 Bigleaf Drive offers parking.
Does 3033 Bigleaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3033 Bigleaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3033 Bigleaf Drive have a pool?
No, 3033 Bigleaf Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3033 Bigleaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 3033 Bigleaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3033 Bigleaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3033 Bigleaf Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3033 Bigleaf Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3033 Bigleaf Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

