3023 Lakefield Drive

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Wonderful 4 bedroom home with a 3 car garage is just minutes away from Lewisville Lake. This home offers an abundant amount of natural light and spacious open flow floorplan. There oversized formal dining room can be used as a study or secondary living space. The kitchen offers granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances with bench seating in the dining area opening to the living room. All the bedrooms are very spacious with a huge game room and media room upstairs. Large grassy backyard perfect for your pets and an extended patio, professionally poured by the builder, great for BBQ!