All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 3023 Lakefield Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
3023 Lakefield Drive
Last updated September 2 2019 at 10:26 PM

3023 Lakefield Drive

3023 Lakefield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3023 Lakefield Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Wonderful 4 bedroom home with a 3 car garage is just minutes away from Lewisville Lake. This home offers an abundant amount of natural light and spacious open flow floorplan. There oversized formal dining room can be used as a study or secondary living space. The kitchen offers granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances with bench seating in the dining area opening to the living room. All the bedrooms are very spacious with a huge game room and media room upstairs. Large grassy backyard perfect for your pets and an extended patio, professionally poured by the builder, great for BBQ!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3023 Lakefield Drive have any available units?
3023 Lakefield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 3023 Lakefield Drive have?
Some of 3023 Lakefield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3023 Lakefield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3023 Lakefield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3023 Lakefield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3023 Lakefield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3023 Lakefield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3023 Lakefield Drive offers parking.
Does 3023 Lakefield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3023 Lakefield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3023 Lakefield Drive have a pool?
No, 3023 Lakefield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3023 Lakefield Drive have accessible units?
No, 3023 Lakefield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3023 Lakefield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3023 Lakefield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3023 Lakefield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3023 Lakefield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068
Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District