Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Welcome Home!!! Corner Lot walking distance to schools in Sunset Pointe!! Very well kept Lennar home with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master retreat is separate from secondary bedrooms for privacy. Large open concept kitchen with island and built in office desk area. Family room with stone fireplace, lots of windows for natural light , high ceilings with decor nooks throughout and huge backyard!!!