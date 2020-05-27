3012 Sweetleaf Drive

FRISCO ISD, Great 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home. Open Floor plan, Split Bedrooms, Lg. Kitchen with island and Breakfast area. Large Master Bedroom with separate shower and tub,separate vanity. Tenants are moving out Photos coming soon
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
