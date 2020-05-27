All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 3012 Sweetleaf Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
3012 Sweetleaf Drive
Last updated September 11 2019 at 6:51 AM

3012 Sweetleaf Drive

3012 Sweet Leaf Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3012 Sweet Leaf Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
FRISCO ISD, Great 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home. Open Floor plan, Split Bedrooms, Lg. Kitchen with island and Breakfast area. Large Master Bedroom with separate shower and tub,separate vanity. Tenants are moving out
Photos coming soon

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3012 Sweetleaf Drive have any available units?
3012 Sweetleaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
Is 3012 Sweetleaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3012 Sweetleaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3012 Sweetleaf Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3012 Sweetleaf Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 3012 Sweetleaf Drive offer parking?
No, 3012 Sweetleaf Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3012 Sweetleaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3012 Sweetleaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3012 Sweetleaf Drive have a pool?
No, 3012 Sweetleaf Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3012 Sweetleaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 3012 Sweetleaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3012 Sweetleaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3012 Sweetleaf Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3012 Sweetleaf Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3012 Sweetleaf Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068
Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District