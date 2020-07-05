2904 Prairie Trail Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage new construction

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! Opportunity to be the first to live in a Never Lived-in Home! Loads of Amenities and features! Has Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer! Single Story with Open Floor Plan has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and Covered Patio! Energy Efficient features 16 Seer AC, Low E Vinyl Windows, LED Bulbs, Radiant Barrier and more for Low Bills. The beautiful kitchen showcases SS appliances, stunning granite counter tops, and walk-in pantry. Home features 2' blinds, Wood Floors, Keypad in Garage & Privacy Knobs in the Bedrooms. Arrowbrooke community also offers a beautiful Community Pool for the whole family to enjoy!