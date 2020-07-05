All apartments in Little Elm
Little Elm, TX
2904 Prairie Trail Avenue
2904 Prairie Trail Avenue

2904 Prairie Trail Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2904 Prairie Trail Ave, Little Elm, TX 76227

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! Opportunity to be the first to live in a Never Lived-in Home! Loads of Amenities and features! Has Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer! Single Story with Open Floor Plan has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and Covered Patio! Energy Efficient features 16 Seer AC, Low E Vinyl Windows, LED Bulbs, Radiant Barrier and more for Low Bills. The beautiful kitchen showcases SS appliances, stunning granite counter tops, and walk-in pantry. Home features 2' blinds, Wood Floors, Keypad in Garage & Privacy Knobs in the Bedrooms. Arrowbrooke community also offers a beautiful Community Pool for the whole family to enjoy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2904 Prairie Trail Avenue have any available units?
2904 Prairie Trail Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2904 Prairie Trail Avenue have?
Some of 2904 Prairie Trail Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2904 Prairie Trail Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2904 Prairie Trail Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2904 Prairie Trail Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2904 Prairie Trail Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2904 Prairie Trail Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2904 Prairie Trail Avenue offers parking.
Does 2904 Prairie Trail Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2904 Prairie Trail Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2904 Prairie Trail Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2904 Prairie Trail Avenue has a pool.
Does 2904 Prairie Trail Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2904 Prairie Trail Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2904 Prairie Trail Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2904 Prairie Trail Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2904 Prairie Trail Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2904 Prairie Trail Avenue has units with air conditioning.

