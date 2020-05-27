2865 Evening Mist Drive

Amenities

Cozy cute 1 story home in FRISCO ISD. NEW GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. BRAND NEW SS SAMSUNG FLAT electric range, microwave and dishwasher! Freshly Painted throughout 4 Bedrooms with 2 baths. This inviting trad. home welcomes you inside to a spacious sunlit floorplan w 2living&dining areas. Open floorplan and perfect for entertaining! High ceilings & fenced in corner lot. The spacious Master Suite incl.double vanity, garden tub, sep.shower, and w-in closet. Front porch for outdoor enjoyment! Features private parks, multiple swimming pools, cabanas, roller hockey rinks,Basketball courts, playgrounds, bike&jogging trails and more!! Masterplanned community. Close to retail and dining right around the corner. NO PETS!!