Little Elm, TX
2865 Evening Mist Drive
Last updated March 21 2020

2865 Evening Mist Drive

2865 Evening Mist Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2865 Evening Mist Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
Cozy cute 1 story home in FRISCO ISD. NEW GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. BRAND NEW SS SAMSUNG FLAT electric range, microwave and dishwasher! Freshly Painted throughout 4 Bedrooms with 2 baths. This inviting trad. home welcomes you inside to a spacious sunlit floorplan w 2living&dining areas. Open floorplan and perfect for entertaining! High ceilings & fenced in corner lot. The spacious Master Suite incl.double vanity, garden tub, sep.shower, and w-in closet. Front porch for outdoor enjoyment! Features private parks, multiple swimming pools, cabanas, roller hockey rinks,Basketball courts, playgrounds, bike&jogging trails and more!! Masterplanned community. Close to retail and dining right around the corner. NO PETS!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2865 Evening Mist Drive have any available units?
2865 Evening Mist Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2865 Evening Mist Drive have?
Some of 2865 Evening Mist Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2865 Evening Mist Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2865 Evening Mist Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2865 Evening Mist Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2865 Evening Mist Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2865 Evening Mist Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2865 Evening Mist Drive offers parking.
Does 2865 Evening Mist Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2865 Evening Mist Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2865 Evening Mist Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2865 Evening Mist Drive has a pool.
Does 2865 Evening Mist Drive have accessible units?
No, 2865 Evening Mist Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2865 Evening Mist Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2865 Evening Mist Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2865 Evening Mist Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2865 Evening Mist Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

