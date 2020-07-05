2824 Lone Ranger Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

4 bed 2 bath 1 story walking distance to the lake. Remodeled and updates with recent luxury vinyl plank flooring living, hall and bedrooms. Recent paint and wood like ceramic tile in bathrooms and kitchen. Walk to community pool and elementary school. Open floor plan for easy entertaining. Large living with brick fireplace. open to large kitchen with ample counter, cabinets and island. Electric Cooktop. Plenty of storage. 4th bedroom has closet and could make a great study or playroom. Large Master bedroom with custom walk in closet, separate shower and garden tub. All rooms have ceiling fans. Fenced yard with screened in porch perfect for relaxing. Come see today.