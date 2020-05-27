2816 Evening Mist Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Beautiful single story north facing home in Sunset Pointe, Excellent FRISCO ISD schools .3 Bedrooms 2 Bath. Open Floor plan with split bedrooms and covered patio. Large kitchen with ample counters, cabinets, eat in kitchen with breakfast bar. Large back yard, Large utility with extra storage. New carpets. Spacious master bedroom. Master bath features jetted garden tub with separate shower and walk in closet. Come see today. Nice drive up appeal. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator available for additional $75