Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Lakefront Property! Hard to find lakefront house with below market price! Laminate wood flooring downstairs high traffic area, Master downstairs and 3 bedrooms with game room upstairs. Walking distance to elementary school, this one will not last, make it your home and enjoy the lake from your backyard! HOA included, pet case by case.