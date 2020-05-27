All apartments in Little Elm
2716 Misty Harbor Dr
Last updated September 26 2019 at 5:33 PM

2716 Misty Harbor Dr

2716 Misty Harbor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2716 Misty Harbor Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Immaculate 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home on Cul-De-Sac lot in Robinson Ridge!This renovated home has it all! Featuring granite counters in kitchen with tons of cabinet space, laminate wood flooring, large open layout with spacious kitchen, formal dining room, huge playroom, split bedrooms with Master down, updated fixtures, NEW ROOF, fresh paint, gorgeous board-on-board fence, large backyard with covered deck. Premium location with Lewisville Lake and the Trails of Frisco golf club nearby. 15 minutes away from the Toyota Stadium, future home of the Dallas Cowboys training center, shopping, and much more. The home will not last long so call today to schedule a tour!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=zCqDDrF8Tc&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2716 Misty Harbor Dr have any available units?
2716 Misty Harbor Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2716 Misty Harbor Dr have?
Some of 2716 Misty Harbor Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2716 Misty Harbor Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2716 Misty Harbor Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2716 Misty Harbor Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2716 Misty Harbor Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2716 Misty Harbor Dr offer parking?
No, 2716 Misty Harbor Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2716 Misty Harbor Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2716 Misty Harbor Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2716 Misty Harbor Dr have a pool?
No, 2716 Misty Harbor Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2716 Misty Harbor Dr have accessible units?
No, 2716 Misty Harbor Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2716 Misty Harbor Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2716 Misty Harbor Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2716 Misty Harbor Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2716 Misty Harbor Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

