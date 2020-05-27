2716 Misty Harbor Dr

Amenities
Immaculate 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home on Cul-De-Sac lot in Robinson Ridge!This renovated home has it all! Featuring granite counters in kitchen with tons of cabinet space, laminate wood flooring, large open layout with spacious kitchen, formal dining room, huge playroom, split bedrooms with Master down, updated fixtures, NEW ROOF, fresh paint, gorgeous board-on-board fence, large backyard with covered deck. Premium location with Lewisville Lake and the Trails of Frisco golf club nearby. 15 minutes away from the Toyota Stadium, future home of the Dallas Cowboys training center, shopping, and much more. The home will not last long so call today to schedule a tour!
https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=zCqDDrF8Tc&env=production
Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195
We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com