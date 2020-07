Amenities

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Frisco ISD. Home features open and inviting floor plan perfect for family time with lrg eat in kitchen and breakfast bar. Master bedroom has huge walk in closet and jacuzzi tub with separate shower in bathroom. Two secondary bedrooms are separated from master and both have large closets. Backyard features large patio with plenty of room for table and chairs and is partially covered, perfect for those sunny days. Pets approved on case by case basis.