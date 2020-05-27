2692 Deer Hollow Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace media room microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage media room

Beautiful, cozy, and well maintained Highland home in the highly sought after Eldorado Estates. No neighbors behind you. Brand new carpet, paint, fence and recently replaced water heaters and AC condensers. High ceilings and beautiful natural light flowing throughout the home. Deep cleaned so it is ready for move in. Media room is painted a dark plum color so you can enjoy watching movies in a theater like experience. Large chef's kitchen that opens up to the family room. All rooms are very big and roomy with plenty of closet space and spacious linen closets throughout the home. Master down and rest of bedrooms are up. Jack and Jill bathroom up along with another full bathroom.