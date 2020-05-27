All apartments in Little Elm
Little Elm, TX
2692 Deer Hollow Drive
2692 Deer Hollow Drive

2692 Deer Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2692 Deer Hollow Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful, cozy, and well maintained Highland home in the highly sought after Eldorado Estates. No neighbors behind you. Brand new carpet, paint, fence and recently replaced water heaters and AC condensers. High ceilings and beautiful natural light flowing throughout the home. Deep cleaned so it is ready for move in. Media room is painted a dark plum color so you can enjoy watching movies in a theater like experience. Large chef's kitchen that opens up to the family room. All rooms are very big and roomy with plenty of closet space and spacious linen closets throughout the home. Master down and rest of bedrooms are up. Jack and Jill bathroom up along with another full bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2692 Deer Hollow Drive have any available units?
2692 Deer Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2692 Deer Hollow Drive have?
Some of 2692 Deer Hollow Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2692 Deer Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2692 Deer Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2692 Deer Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2692 Deer Hollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2692 Deer Hollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2692 Deer Hollow Drive offers parking.
Does 2692 Deer Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2692 Deer Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2692 Deer Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 2692 Deer Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2692 Deer Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 2692 Deer Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2692 Deer Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2692 Deer Hollow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2692 Deer Hollow Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2692 Deer Hollow Drive has units with air conditioning.

