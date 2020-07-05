2684 Lake Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

FRISCO ISD!!! Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home. Has Hardwood floors in the formal dining room, living room, and hallways along with plantation shutters throughout! The kitchen is open to the living room with a gas fireplace and a view of the backyard. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet, and counter space and tile floor! There are a separate breakfast nook and formal dining! Sunset Pointe is close to major retail in Little Elm and Frisco and features community pools, playgrounds, and jogging-bike trails.