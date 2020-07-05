All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated March 7 2020

2684 Lake Ridge Drive

2684 Lake Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2684 Lake Ridge Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
FRISCO ISD!!! Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home. Has Hardwood floors in the formal dining room, living room, and hallways along with plantation shutters throughout! The kitchen is open to the living room with a gas fireplace and a view of the backyard. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet, and counter space and tile floor! There are a separate breakfast nook and formal dining! Sunset Pointe is close to major retail in Little Elm and Frisco and features community pools, playgrounds, and jogging-bike trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2684 Lake Ridge Drive have any available units?
2684 Lake Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2684 Lake Ridge Drive have?
Some of 2684 Lake Ridge Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2684 Lake Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2684 Lake Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2684 Lake Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2684 Lake Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2684 Lake Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2684 Lake Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 2684 Lake Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2684 Lake Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2684 Lake Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2684 Lake Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 2684 Lake Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2684 Lake Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2684 Lake Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2684 Lake Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2684 Lake Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2684 Lake Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

