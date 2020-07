Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous move-in ready home sitting on a large over sized corner lot with easy access to FM 423. This home features 3 bed, 2 full bath with study. Open floor plan with lots of designer touches, surround sound, flat screen wiring, outdoor grill, covered patio, and the list goes on. Kitchen has beautiful cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large island, and breakfast bar. A MUST see! Professional Property Management.