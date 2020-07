Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

BEAUTIFUL, BRIGHT AND CLEAN! OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH NEW CARPET, PAINT AND WOOD FLOORING. 3 BEDROOMS PLUS LARGE MASTER WITH HUGE CLOSET! FRONT ROOM CAN DOUBLE AS A DINING ROOM, PLAYROOM OR OFFICE YOUR PICK! GAS COOKTOP, CLEAN CABINETS, AND BIG EAT-IN KITCHEN. THIS AMAZING HOME EVEN HAS A SWEET COMMAND CENTER NEAR GARAGE FOR BACKPACKS,COATS AND SHOES! WALK TO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, PARKS AND TRAILS. THIS ONE WON'T LAST SO COME FAST! READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!