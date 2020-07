Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

A well maintained hard to find SINGLE story home in the highly sought after Frisco ISD +This beautiful home is move in ready with spacious dining room, chef’s dream kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, + Lots of upgrades throughout the house with granite c-tops, gas cooktop, light fixtures + If you are in the market for a rental home with Frisco ISD this is a must see home!!