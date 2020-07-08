All apartments in Little Elm
2633 Deer Hollow Drive
Last updated April 19 2020 at 11:58 PM

2633 Deer Hollow Drive

2633 Deer Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2633 Deer Hollow Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spacious! The home features 4 bedrooms 2.1 baths and 2 dining areas. Enjoy an the open floor plan and large kitchen with an island. The master bedroom features an oversized bathroom and HUGE walking closet. Relax on the covered patio or spend some time at the community park or swimming pool. You will absolutely enjoy living here.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2633 Deer Hollow Drive have any available units?
2633 Deer Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2633 Deer Hollow Drive have?
Some of 2633 Deer Hollow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2633 Deer Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2633 Deer Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2633 Deer Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2633 Deer Hollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2633 Deer Hollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2633 Deer Hollow Drive offers parking.
Does 2633 Deer Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2633 Deer Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2633 Deer Hollow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2633 Deer Hollow Drive has a pool.
Does 2633 Deer Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 2633 Deer Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2633 Deer Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2633 Deer Hollow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2633 Deer Hollow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2633 Deer Hollow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

