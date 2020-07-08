Spacious! The home features 4 bedrooms 2.1 baths and 2 dining areas. Enjoy an the open floor plan and large kitchen with an island. The master bedroom features an oversized bathroom and HUGE walking closet. Relax on the covered patio or spend some time at the community park or swimming pool. You will absolutely enjoy living here.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2633 Deer Hollow Drive have any available units?
2633 Deer Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2633 Deer Hollow Drive have?
Some of 2633 Deer Hollow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2633 Deer Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2633 Deer Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.