2624 Cascade Cove Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Absolutely beautiful SINGLE-STORY home in Frisco ISD in fantastic location!! This impeccable home has many upgrades that include granite countertops,travertine backsplash,SS appliances,vaulted ceilings, rich hardwood floors , gas fireplace,fresh paint 2018,and roof replaced 2018 .The spacious family room is open to the kitchen and great views of the OVERSIZED backyard making great for year round entertaining. The Private Master Suite is generously sized plenty of room for a sitting area or office. The executive study bonus room has french doors overlooking the family room or can be used as a playroom or nursery. Awesome location just minutes from the tollway with so many community amenities. A must see!!