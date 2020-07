Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

FRiSCO ISD HOME. 2 story, 4 bedroom home features open concept throughout the kitchen and living room. Spacious gourmet kitchen with built in stainless steel oven, microwave and fridge as well as granite countertops. Hardwood floors throughout with Fireplace in Living area. Fridge, Washer and Dryer included in Lease. Families will enjoy the upstairs gameroom, and four community pools.