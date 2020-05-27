All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated February 28 2020 at 2:03 PM

2617 Calmwater Drive

2617 Calmwater Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2617 Calmwater Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Frisco ISD. Fabulous one story home, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, huge family room with wood floors, huge master suite, updated master bath, jetted tub, separate shower, dual sinks, walk in closet, large kitchen with island and breakfast nook, granite counter top, gas cook top, mud room, fan in all rooms, 2 car garage with storage area, insulated garage door. Large backyard with covered patio. Walking distance to community pool and playground and elementary school. Comes with refrigerator, and optional washer and dryer! Available for lease March 6. $50 off monthly rent with a 2 year lease!

To apply go to: www.uptowndallasproperties.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2617 Calmwater Drive have any available units?
2617 Calmwater Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2617 Calmwater Drive have?
Some of 2617 Calmwater Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2617 Calmwater Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2617 Calmwater Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2617 Calmwater Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2617 Calmwater Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2617 Calmwater Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2617 Calmwater Drive offers parking.
Does 2617 Calmwater Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2617 Calmwater Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2617 Calmwater Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2617 Calmwater Drive has a pool.
Does 2617 Calmwater Drive have accessible units?
No, 2617 Calmwater Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2617 Calmwater Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2617 Calmwater Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2617 Calmwater Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2617 Calmwater Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

